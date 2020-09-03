 Skip to main content
Ramona Ullrich
Ramona Ullrich

Family will be conducting private graveside services for Ramona Ullrich, 87, of Denison.

She died Thursday, September 3, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Survivors include three sons, Kyle Ullrich and Dudley Ullrich, both of Denison, and Jeff Ullrich, of Ida Grove; 10 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

