Visitation for Randy Graeve, 69, of Denison will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, September 12, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with social distancing observed.
He died Wednesday, September 9, at his home.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include two sons, Kevin Graeve, of Grimes, and Rick Graeve, of Waukee; four grandchildren; and six siblings, Don Graeve, of Earling, Jane Skoumal and Allan Graeve, both of Omaha, Nebraska, Glen Graeve, of Harlan, Donna Erlbacher, of Springfield, Missouri, and Marvin Graeve, of Denison.
