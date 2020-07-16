Funeral services for Randy Umland, 60, of Schleswig, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with burial at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.
There is no visitation.
He died Monday, July 13, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his fiancé, Darla Rios, of Schleswig, and her children, Richard Luckritz, of Houston, Texas, and Joshua Rios, of Froid, Montana; five step-grandchildren; his mother, Colleen Joy Umland, of Manning; and one brother, Gary Umland, of Audubon.
