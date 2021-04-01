Memorial services Rita Jackson, 81, of Denison will be conducted at a later date.
She died Wednesday, March 31, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements
Survivors include three children, Terrence Grote, of Dickinson, North Dakota, Patty Trucke, of Dow City, and Cindy Treinen, of Denison; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother, Dick Robbins,, of Arizona.
