Graveside services for Robert Christiansen, 93, of Mapleton, formerly of Schleswig, will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig with the Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig in charge of arrangements.
He died Tuesday, June 30, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton. There is no visitation.
Survivors include his wife, Artis; two daughters, Kay and Mary Jo; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
