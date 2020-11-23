Robert Curnyn

A private family Mass of Christian Burial for Robert “Bob” E. Curnyn, 90, will be conducted at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24.

Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Denison.

A live stream of the services will be available at www.pauleyjones.com.

He died Saturday, November 21, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Eventide Foundation or St. Rose of Lima Catholic School.