Robert Nielsen
Robert Nielsen

Funeral services for Robert Nielsen, 88, of Westside, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 17, at the Ar-We-Va Community School in Westside with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 1-2 p.m.

He died Saturday, January 9, at his home.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Alice Nielsen, of Westside; children, Mark Nielsen, of Incline Village, Nevada, Stephanie Johnsrud, of Roseville, California, and Jennifer Shears, of Valparaiso, Indiana; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

