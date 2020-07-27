Funeral services for Robert Rickers, 86, of Westside will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Westside with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be in the Westside Cemetery.
He died Friday, July 24, at St. Anthony Nursing Home in Carroll.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Westside is in charge of arrangements.
Due to COVID-19, attendance at the service will be limited.
Survivors include his children, Terry Rickers, of Newton, Lynn Rickers, of Manilla, and Christy Rickers, of Vail; his sister, Darlene Onken, of Carroll; and four grandchildren.
