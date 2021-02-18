 Skip to main content
Roger C. Larson
Roger C. Larson

Roger C. Larson, 83, of Denison, died Sunday, January 31.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 20, at 12 p.m. at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.

A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, February 20, at 1 p.m. at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.

Survivors include his children, Kevin Larson, of Denison, and Keith Larson, of Schleswig; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

