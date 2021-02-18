Roger C. Larson, 83, of Denison, died Sunday, January 31.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 20, at 12 p.m. at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, February 20, at 1 p.m. at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.
Survivors include his children, Kevin Larson, of Denison, and Keith Larson, of Schleswig; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
