Rogge, William "Bill"

William Joseph Rogge December 25, 1951 - September 2, 2020 William Joseph, son of Lorn and Viola (Drenkhahn) Rogge, was born December 25, 1951, at Battle Creek, Iowa. He grew up in Danbury where he attended elementary school. Bill then attended Maple Valley High School in Mapleton, graduating in 1970. He continued his education and wrestled at Midlands Community College in Omaha. After graduation, Bill returned to Danbury and worked with Barry Motors before taking a position with Denison Auto Supply. On February 11, 1989, Bill was united in marriage with Shannon Christensen at the Methodist Church in Manilla. Two children were born to this union. Bill and Shannon made their home in Manilla. He continued work with Denison Auto Supply and Arnold Motor Company, but retired in 2020 after being diagnosed with lymphoma. Bill enjoyed watching all sports, especially basketball and baseball. He played fastpitch softball for several years after he graduated high school. He was an avid Yankees and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Bill had a love for old and new cars, music, working in the yard, and woodworking. He cherished the time spent with his children and granddaughters. On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Bill passed away at his home in Manilla, Iowa. He was 68 years, 8 months and 8 days of age. Bill is survived by his wife Shannon Rogge of Manilla; a daughter Joslyn (Brandon) Pond of Omaha, Nebraska; a son Seth Rogge of Ames; two granddaughters Gemma and Violet; siblings: Roger (LuAnn) Rogge of South Sioux City, Nebraska; Leah Drews of Marcus; Doug (Connie) Rogge of Rockwell, Texas; Michelle (Tom) Gannon of Vermillion, South Dakota; three sisters-in-law: Rhonda Christensen of Manilla; Leslee (Craig) Grau of Verona, Wisconsin; and Susan Christensen of Denison; a brother-in-law Barry (Kim) Christensen of Manilla; and by nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; Shannon's parents Harvey and Delores Christensen; and a brother-in-law Dennis Christensen. Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla, Iowa. Honorary Bearers are Douglas Rogge, Roger Rogge, Lorn Rogge, Ed Collins, Dick Kingsbury.
