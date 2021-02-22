A celebration of life for Roland Schneider, 63, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Inurnment will be at the Deloit Cemetery.

He died Wednesday, February 17, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.