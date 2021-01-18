 Skip to main content
Rona Bromert
Rona Bromert

Rona Jean Bromert, 70, of Vail, died Thursday, January 14, at St. Anthony’s hospice in Carroll.

Services will be conducted at a later date.

She is survived by her husband, Richard, of Vail; two sons Justin, of Vail, and Lance, of Dow City; four grandchildren; a step-daughter, Chantelle O’Connell, of Missouri; and a sister, Lana Ragaller, of Story City.

