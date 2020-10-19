Funeral Services for Ronald Paulsen, 81, of Charter Oak, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Friday, October 16, at his home.