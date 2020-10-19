Funeral Services for Ronald Paulsen, 81, of Charter Oak, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
He died Friday, October 16, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Faylene Paulsen, of Charter Oak; three children, Cosette Faye McKinney, of Cleveland, Texas, Ryan Ronald Paulsen, of Mapleton, and Roni Christina Knief, of Ankeny; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
