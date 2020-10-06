Roy Voggesser, age 86, of Denison, died at his home on Sunday, October 4.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Voggesser, of Denison: and his children, David Voggesser, of Sugar Grove, Illinois, and Nancy Voggesser, of Logan.
Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home will be assisting with services.
