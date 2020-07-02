Ruth Ann Barry, 87, of Harlan, formerly of Irwin, died Tuesday, June 30, at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 6, at the United Methodist Church in Irwin with burial at the Harlan Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan.
The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Milton Barry, of Harlan; three daughters, Cyndi Groshong, of Cambridge, Nebraska, Shelly Christensen, of Irwin, and Stacy Rosonke, of Norwalk; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Marie McLaughlin-Pearce, of Harlan.
