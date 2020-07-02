Ruth Ann Barry
Ruth Ann Barry

Ruth Ann Barry, 87, of Harlan, formerly of Irwin, died Tuesday, June 30, at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 6, at the United Methodist Church in Irwin with burial at the Harlan Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan.

The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include her husband, Milton Barry, of Harlan; three daughters, Cyndi Groshong, of Cambridge, Nebraska, Shelly Christensen, of Irwin, and Stacy Rosonke, of Norwalk; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Marie McLaughlin-Pearce, of Harlan.

