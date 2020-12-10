Graveside services for Ruth Harrington, 89, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, December 14, at the Dow City Cemetery.
She died Wednesday, December 9, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Jeri Vogt, of Dow City, Tammy Sitzmann, of Merrill, and Rick Nelson, of Dow City; 10 great-nieces and nephews; and 22 great-great-nieces.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.