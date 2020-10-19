Funeral services for Ruth Moritz, 58, of Denison, will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, October 23, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with burial at Nishnabotna Cemetery in Manilla.
She died Monday, October 19, at her home.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, October 22, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Moritz, of Denison; and siblings, Kathryn Cooper and Linda Stehr, both of Denison, Jody Pullen, of Holstein, Clinton Akers, of Eagle Grove, and Midgie Carstensen, of Norwalk.
