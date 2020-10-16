Memorial services for Ruth Nollen, 80, of Westphalia, will begin at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 20, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Westphalia with inurnment at the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Westphalia.

There is no visitation.

She died Thursday, October 15, at Rose Vista Nursing Home in Woodbine.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.