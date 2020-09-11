Samuelson, James

James Dean Samuelson October 31, 1938 - September 1, 2020 James Dean Samuelson, 81, died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Rose Vista Nursing Home in Woodbine. He was born on October 31, 1938 to Arnold and Edna (Sumner) Samuelson, on the family farm near Nelson Park in Crawford County, Iowa. He attended a rural country school until 8th grade when he started working on the family farm. Jim joined the Army Reserves which took him to Fort Hood, Washington. Jim married Linda Lou Becker on April 2, 1960, in Longview, Washington. After his honorable discharge, the couple moved back to Dow City, Iowa. Jim worked for the IBP Plant in Denison for 25 years. He also owned the Dow City Meat Locker and worked at Gomaco in Ida Grove. Jim retired from the Boyer Valley Company at the age of 80. Jim loved to work. He always found something to work on and took pride in making sure that everything was in tip top shape. He enjoyed the good old country music. Jim spent many nights and weekends playing guitar with his friends in the band 'One For The Road'. Jim cherished the time he spent with his friends and family. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda Lou Samuelson on December 9, 1997; grandson, Kolton Segebart; son-in-law, Juan Silva; and ten siblings, Frances, Viola, Robert, Donald, Evelyn, Marjorie, Melvin, Ronald, Judith and infant brother Kenneth. He is survived by his three daughters, Lori Silva of Garden City, Kansas, Tammy and her husband Mike Carey and Amy and her husband Ben Segebart all of Dow City; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Jan and her husband Jerry Mathison of Woodbine, Iowa, and Richie Samuelson of Council Bluffs, Iowa; and many other friends and relatives.
