Scott Backhaus

Scott Wallace Backhaus, 41, of Cleveland, Georgia, formerly of Manilla, died Friday, August 28, in Cleveland.

A celebration of life will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, October 10, at Memorial Hall in Manilla. People are invited to join Scott’s family for a toast at 6 p.m.

The Ohde Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his daughter, Jillian Backhaus, of Cleveland, Georgia; his mother, Marilyn Backhaus, of Manilla; two brothers, Todd Backhaus, of Spirit Lake, and David Backhaus, of Minnesota; and two sisters, Sara Backhaus-Welch, of Harlan, and Jamie Backhaus, of Omaha, Nebraska.

