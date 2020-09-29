Smith, Sharon

Sharon K. Smith April 22, 1942 - September 13, 2020 Sharon K. Smith, 78, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance, Nebraska. She was born April 22, 1942 in Mapleton, Iowa to Ervin and Beatrice (Ehlers) Naab. On June 4, 1961 she was married to Dale R. Hopp in Ute, Iowa. To this union three children, Brenda, Bridget and Steven were born. The family moved to Alliance in 1977. On July of 2005 Sharon married Roger D. Smith. He passed away April 29, 2020. Sharon worked at Western Heritage Credit Union from 1979 to 2004 retiring after 25 years of service. After retirement Sharon and Roger married July of 2005. They spent their time traveling in their motorhome and spending winters in Texas and Arizona, meeting new people and playing rounds of golf. She enjoyed watching, going and supporting her Husker Football no matter what the circumstances. Overall her favorite hobby to do with friends and family was play cards; her all-time favorite card game was Euchre. Sharon always looked forward to going on annual trips with her loving group of friends. Family was everything to Sharon; she was a loving Mother and Grandmother. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Brenda and Tommy Abdelnour of Palm Desert, CA, Bridget and Mark Vaughn of Alliance and Steven and Trista Hopp of Columbus, NE. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ashton Hanson, Tavyn Hanson, Bryce Vaughn, Brooke Vaughn, Alex Hopp, Taylor Hopp and Jordan Hopp, her great-grandson, Alexander Jordan Hopp and her niece and three nephews. Survivors also include her step-children, Stephen and wife Jennifer Smith of Severance, CO and Philip Smith of San Antonio, TX. In addition to her husband, Roger, she was preceded in death by her parents Ervin and Beatrice (Ehlers) Naab, and her brothers, Sherman Naab and Sheldon Naab. A combined memorial service for Sharon and her husband Roger was Friday, September 18 at 10:00 a.m. at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Alliance, Nebraska. Burial will be at a later date at the St. Clair Cemetery in Ute, Iowa. Memorials may be given to Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran School in Alliance. Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.