Funeral services for Sonja Krueger, 78, of Dow City, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be at the Dow City Cemetery.
She died Wednesday, April 14, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.
Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, DeWayne Krueger, of Dow City; children, Jacqueline Keen William, of Evans, Georgia, and Robby Krueger and Richard Krueger, both of Denison; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters, Janet Dopkins, of River Falls, Wisconsin, Nina Kent, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Joyce Hatfield, of Jacksonville, Florida.
