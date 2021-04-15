Funeral services for Sonja Krueger, 78, of Dow City, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at the Dow City Cemetery.

She died Wednesday, April 14, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.

Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.