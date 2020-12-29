 Skip to main content
Stephanie Gustafson
Stephanie Gustafson

Funeral services for Stephanie Gustafson, 57, of Gardner, Kansas, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 6, at Kiron Baptist Church in Kiron with burial at the Kiron Cemetery.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

She died December 22 at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.

Survivors include her husband, Norman Gustafson, and daughter, Janae, of Gardner, Kansas; and one brother, Brian Rogers, of Gardner, Kansas.

