Funeral services for Stephanie Gustafson, 57, of Gardner, Kansas, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 6, at Kiron Baptist Church in Kiron with burial at the Kiron Cemetery.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

She died December 22 at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.