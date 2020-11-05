Steve Miller

Memorial services for Steven Miller, 63, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 7, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with inurnment at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.
He died September 18 at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
Survivors include his mother, Angele Mougeon, of Nancy, France; siblings, James Sievers, of Slidell, Louisiana, Aline Bruck, of Harlan, Richard Hanson, of Elkhorn, Wisconsin, Julie Hanson, of Batavia, Illinois, Kjel Hanson, of Wheeling, Illinois, and Paul Hanson, of Blackhawk, Colorado.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.