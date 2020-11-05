Steve Miller

 Skip to main content
Memorial services for Steven Miller, 63, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 7, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with inurnment at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

He died September 18 at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include his mother, Angele Mougeon, of Nancy, France; siblings, James Sievers, of Slidell, Louisiana, Aline Bruck, of Harlan, Richard Hanson, of Elkhorn, Wisconsin, Julie Hanson, of Batavia, Illinois, Kjel Hanson, of Wheeling, Illinois, and Paul Hanson, of Blackhawk, Colorado.

