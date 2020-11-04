Celebration of life for Steve Slater, 70, of Dow City will be conducted from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, November 4, at the Brasel Building in Dow City with the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison in charge of arrangements.
He died Tuesday, November 3, at Rose Vista Nursing Home in Woodbine.
Survivors include his three children, Barb Moody, of Newburgh, Indiana, Heather Slater, of Smithland, and Jake Slater, of Dow City; three granddaughters; a sister, Becky Randol, of Dow City; and brothers, Denny Slater, of Denison, and Curt Slater, of Defiance.
