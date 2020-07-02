Celebration of life will be conducted at a later date for Steven Jons, 65, of Des Moines.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He died Monday, June 29, at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines.
Survivors include his mother, Marilyn, of Manilla Manor; and three sisters, Barb Wuestewald, of Manilla, and Janine Kock and Doreen Hansen, both of Westside.
