Steven Miller, 63, of Denison, died Friday, September 18, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
No services are planned at this time.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his mother, Angele Mougeon, of Nancy, France; and siblings, James Sievers, of Slidell, Louisiana, Aline Bruck, of Harlan, Richard Hanson, of Elkhorn, Wisconsin, Julie Hanson, of Batavia, Illinois, Kjel Hanson, of Wheeling, Illinois, and Paul Hanson, of Blackhawk, Colorado.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.