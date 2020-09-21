 Skip to main content
Steven Miller, 63, of Denison, died Friday, September 18, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

No services are planned at this time.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his mother, Angele Mougeon, of Nancy, France; and siblings, James Sievers, of Slidell, Louisiana, Aline Bruck, of Harlan, Richard Hanson, of Elkhorn, Wisconsin, Julie Hanson, of Batavia, Illinois, Kjel Hanson, of Wheeling, Illinois, and Paul Hanson, of Blackhawk, Colorado.

