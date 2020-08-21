Studebaker, Edward

Edward "Big E" Studebaker February 6, 1948 - August 13, 2020 Edward Calvin "Big E" Studebaker, the son of Harry and Wilma (Poore) Studebaker, was born on February 6, 1948 in Logan, Iowa. He was baptized at St. Ann's Church in Logan. Edward graduated from Loma High School in Logan in 1966. Following high school, he attended Western Wisconsin Technical Institute in La Crosse, Wisconsin, graduating in 1967. On September 9, 1967, Edward married Sherry Eyestone in Onawa, Iowa. To this union, they gave birth to one son, Michael. They made their home in Denison where Edward worked at Johnson Motor Company for 44 years as a mechanic and wrecker driver. Almost 12 years ago, Edward and Sherry moved to Carroll, Iowa where Edward worked part time at both Wal Mart and HyVee. Edward coached little league baseball for 8 years, soccer for 3 years, flag football for 3 years, he refereed flag football, and was a den leader and cub master of Pack 49 in Denison. Edward was considered an optimist; always seeing the positives in things. He enjoyed reading, cross words, and he was into doing carpentry work. Edward also enjoyed sewing COVID masks. On Thursday, August 13, 2020 Edward passed away at St. Anthony's Regional Hospital in Carroll, attaining the age of 72 years, 6 months, and 7 days. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Marilyn Butler, and brother Roger Studebaker. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Sherry Studebaker of Carroll, Iowa; son Michael Studebaker and his wife Julie of Carroll, Iowa; grandchildren Dillon and Emma Studebaker, both of Carroll, Iowa; siblings Shirley and her husband Wes Walker; Jan and her husband Virg Steenbock; Alice and her husband Dennis Erickson; Linda Dewild; Diane Rounds; Susan and her husband Joe Moser; Dennis Studebaker; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A private family graveside service was held for Edward on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Oakland Cemetery in Denison, Iowa. Reverend Mike Fillmore officiated the service. Musical selections were "Amazing Grace" and "The Old Rugged Cross". Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Studebaker, Edward
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Studebaker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.