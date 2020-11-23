Visitation for Sylvia Ridgley 78, of Denison, will be conducted from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning with a private graveside service at the Nishnabotna Cemetery in Manilla.
She died Thursday, November 19, at her home.
The Huebner Funeral Home and the Ohde Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements.
