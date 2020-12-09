Tammy Thoreson

Tammy L. Thoreson, 71, of Ute, died from complications arising from chronic lung disease and a recent diagnosis of lung cancer on Tuesday, December 8, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital of Denison, with family by her side.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, December 11, at Soldier Lutheran Cemetery in Soldier.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the governor’s proclamation, masks are mandatory and social distancing rules apply during all services.
The Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home in Ute is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Survivors include her daughters, Michelle Sigler, of Phoenix, Arizona, and Jodi Henderson, of Ute, IA; one granddaughter; one grandson; special friend Roger Johnson, of Ute, IA; and a brother, Bill Thoreson of Lincoln, Nebraska.
