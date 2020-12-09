Tammy Thoreson

Tammy L. Thoreson, 71, of Ute, died from complications arising from chronic lung disease and a recent diagnosis of lung cancer on Tuesday, December 8, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital of Denison, with family by her side.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, December 11, at Soldier Lutheran Cemetery in Soldier.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the governor’s proclamation, masks are mandatory and social distancing rules apply during all services.

The Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home in Ute is in charge of funeral arrangements.