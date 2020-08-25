Teut, Eldon

Eldon W. Teut September 11, 1935 August 22, 2020 Eldon Willis Teut, the son of Ralph and Ruth (Engelke) Teut, was born September 11, 1935, in Ricketts, Iowa. He grew up on the farm in the Ute, Iowa, area and attended Ute High School graduating with the class of 1953. After high school, Eldon enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and honorably served his country until his discharge in 1957. On July 19, 1957, Eldon was united in marriage to Creta DeWoody in Idaho. The couple moved to Iowa City, Iowa, where Eldon was enrolled at the University of Iowa. While in Iowa City the couple welcomed the birth of their daughter, Carla. Eldon's help was needed back on the family farm so they returned to Ute where he engaged in farming. They were blessed with four more children: Paul, Mark, Todd and Jean. The couple lived in the Ute area for more than 60 years. In addition to farming, Eldon also sold seed as well as insurance. He served as an EMT instructor for WITCC for a number of years. Eldon was active in his community. He established the EMT service in Ute as well as serving as a volunteer fireman. He was a former mayor of Ute, a member of the Aaby Post No. 442 of the American Legion and the VFW Post 5605. Eldon was an active member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church serving in many ways over the years. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and watching professional wrestling on television. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him. Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 63 years Creta Teut of Ute, IA; children Carla Teut of Ute, IA, Mark (Cheryl) Teut of Brooksville, FL, Todd Teut of Ute, IA and Jean Berg of Kiron, IA; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brother Oran (Lorie) Teut of Ankeny, IA; sister Sharon Pope of Mapleton, IA; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by parents Ralph and Ruth Teut; and son Paul Teut.
