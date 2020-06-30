Teut, Paul

Paul Teut February 20, 1960 June 20, 2020 Paul J. Teut, the son of Eldon and Creta Teut, was born on February 20, 1960, in Iowa City, Iowa. Paul graduated from Charter Oak-Ute High School in 1978. He then attended Dana College and served in the U.S. Air Force. Paul worked several years in quality control in the food industry. Paul is survived by his three sons, Taylor Teut of Denison, IA, Tim Teut of Ames, IA and Jeremy Durig and family from Yantis, TX; his parents Eldon and Creta Teut of Ute, IA; brothers Mark Teut and family of Florida, Todd Teut and family of Ute, IA; sisters Carla Teut of Ute, IA and Jean Berg of Kiron, IA; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
