Memorial services for Thomas Halboth, 74, of Denison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with inurnment at the Schaller Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements

He died Monday, February 15, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.