Memorial services for Thomas Halboth, 74, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with inurnment at the Schaller Cemetery in Schaller.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
He died Monday, February 15, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
Survivors include his siblings, Bill Halboth, of Stockton, California, Ted Halboth, of Dunlap, and Kathy Kite, of Mayflower, Arkansas.
