 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thomas Halboth
0 entries

Thomas Halboth

  • 0

Memorial services for Thomas Halboth, 74, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with inurnment at the Schaller Cemetery in Schaller.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Monday, February 15, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include his siblings, Bill Halboth, of Stockton, California, Ted Halboth, of Dunlap, and Kathy Kite, of Mayflower, Arkansas.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics