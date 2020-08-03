Graveside services for Toni Michaelson, 68, of Jefferson will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, at the Deloit Cemetery.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
She died Thursday, July 30, at her home.
Survivors include five daughters, Angela Beem, of Des Moines, Amy Seiser, of Blairsburg, Lannetta Carpenter, of Formoso, Kansas, Emily White, of Apple Springs, Texas, and Misty Michaelson, of Chamberlain, South Dakota; one son, Cody Michaelson, of Creston; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Charlotte Cranford, of Schleswig, Denise Silva, of Jefferson, and Sharon Steadman, of Carroll; three brothers, Melvin Palmer, of Jefferson, Leroy Palmer, of Manilla, and Lyle Palmer, of Perry.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.