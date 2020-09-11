Ullrich, Ramona

Ramona Maydelle Ullrich May 24, 1933 - September 3, 2020 Ramona Maydelle Ullrich was born May 24, 1933, the daughter of Clarence and Myrtle Clausen Waldemar. She passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, Iowa, at the age of 87. Ramona was born on the family farm near Deloit, Iowa, in Stockholm Township. She received her early education in the Stockholm #5, 8 and 10 schools. She attended one year of high school in Deloit and graduated from Denison Community Schools with the class of 1951. She took classes at DMACC and Drake in Des Moines while working at IMT Insurance for many years. On July 13, 1951, Ramona was united in marriage to Donald Ullrich at Kiron Baptist Church in Kiron, Iowa. To this union was born three sons. Ramona was a homemaker and helped on the farm until going to work for Lochmiller TV Service in Denison in 1968. In 1976, she moved to West Des Moines and began working at IMT Insurance as a claims specialist. She married Dennis Lochmiller on December 25, 1980. The couple owned and operated Ramona's Antiques for 20 years, traveling to many antique shows in several surrounding states. Ramona was a loving and caring daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family and was always willing to help where she could. She was a hard worker with boundless energy. She enjoyed researching and selling antiques and beautiful and rare glassware. She loved to listen to Christian music, especially the Gaithers. In her younger years, Ramona accompanied her brothers on their guitars with her accordion at church and other events. Ramona was preceded in death by her parents; husband and father to her children, Donald Ullrich; second husband, Dennis Lochmiller; three brothers, Lowell, Larry, and James "Jimmy" Waldemar; beloved aunt, Ruth Stehlik; nephew, Craig Waldemar; and two nieces, Shelly Waldemar and Wendy Waldemar. Those left to cherish her memory are her three sons, Kyle Ullrich and his wife, Stephanie, Dudley Ullrich and his wife, Julie, all of Denison, and Jeff Ullrich and his wife, Terri, of Ida Grove, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Sandy Waldemar of North Branch, Minnesota, Elfreida Waldemar of Carroll, Iowa, and Marilyn Waldemar of Hesperia, California; Ramona's special puppy, Sissy; and many other relatives and friends. Private family graveside services were held at the Kiron Cemetery in Kiron, Iowa with Bruce Kaihoi officiating. Recorded music selections included "God on the Mountian" by Lynda Randle and "Top of the World" by The Carpenters. Serving as pallbearers were Bradley Waldemar, Rodney Slechta, Jaden Slechta, Drew Ullrich, Chris Ullrich, Adam Ullrich and Levi Ullrich. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.
