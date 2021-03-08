Funeral services for Urban Tripp, 85, of Denison, formerly of Kiron, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 12, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kiron with burial at the Cook Township Cemetery in Schaller.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
He died Saturday, March 6, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison
Survivors include his wife, Roslyn “Dolly” Tripp, of Denison; daughter, Roxie Neumann, of Kiron; adopted son, Hank Myrice, of Schaller; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brothers, Gerald Tripp and Ralph Tripp, both of Schaller.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.