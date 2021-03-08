 Skip to main content
Funeral services for Urban Tripp, 85, of Denison, formerly of Kiron, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 12, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kiron with burial at the Cook Township Cemetery in Schaller.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Saturday, March 6, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison

Survivors include his wife, Roslyn “Dolly” Tripp, of Denison; daughter, Roxie Neumann, of Kiron; adopted son, Hank Myrice, of Schaller; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brothers, Gerald Tripp and Ralph Tripp, both of Schaller.

