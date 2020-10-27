Waldo Rickert

Waldo H. Rickert, 98, of Denison, formerly of Mapleton, died Monday, October 26, at the Reed Place in Denison.
No services will be conducted at this time due to the coronavirus pandemic. A memorial celebration of life gathering will be conducted at a later date.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home in Mapleton is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Survivors include his children, Douglas Rickert, of Raleigh, North Carolina, Sandra Allender, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Jacqueline Rickert, of Mondamin, and David Rickert, of Ames; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
