Private family services for Wardene Overhue, 98, of Council Bluffs, formerly of rural Schleswig, will be conducted on Saturday, November 7, with burial at the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
She died Wednesday, November 4, at Bethany Lutheran Home in Council Bluffs.
Survivors include her children, Dorene Chamberlain, Virgene Ryan, Frank Overhue, Connie Overhue, Darlene Overhue and Richard Overhue; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
