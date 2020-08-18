Wiederstein, Arlene

Arlene Ruth Wiederstein March 12, 1944 - August 10, 2020 Arlene Ruth Wiederstein, the daughter of Evan Lowell and Helen (Amman) Anderson, was born March 12, 1944, in Carroll, Iowa and died August 10, 2020, at the Exira Care Center in Exira, Iowa at the age of 76 years, 4 months, and 28 days. Arlene was baptized and confirmed at the Vail Presbyterian Church in Vail, Iowa. She attended rural school Jackson #9 and graduated from the ArWeVa High School with the Class of 1962. Following high school, Arlene worked as a bookkeeper and teller at the First National Bank in Denison, Iowa. On May 29, 1966, Arlene was united in marriage to Kendall Wiederstein of Audubon, Iowa at the Vail Presbyterian Church in Vail, and they were blessed with two children: Scott and Kristi. They farmed northeast of Audubon for many years where Arlene worked with Kendall, preparing the land for planting and harvesting the crops. She operated the combine for many years. Arlene was a person of many talents -- she loved gardening, sewing, camping, fishing, and working around the home and with her flowers. Arlene loved playing cards with friends, singing, and most of all, being with her family. Preceding her in death were her parents, Evan and Helen Anderson; her brother, Donald and wife Joanne Berry; and her brother-in-law, Lloyd Birney. Survivors include her husband, Kendall Wiederstein of Audubon, Iowa; her children: son Scott and wife Julie Wiederstein of Altoona, Iowa, and daughter Kristi and husband Charles Brock of Atlantic, Iowa; her grandchildren: John and Emma Wiederstein, both of Altoona, and Parker, Bella, and Hudson Brock, all of Atlantic; and her sister, Jean Birney of Dunlap, Iowa; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will meet with friends on Thursday evening, August 13, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a time for remembrances and prayer service conducted by Minister Jason Zaiger at 6:30 p.m. A private family burial will be held at a later date at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon, Iowa. The honorary casket bearers will be Leon Thompson, Judy Thompson, Neal McMichael, Noel McMichael, Dianna Sheehy, Connie Weber, Howard Lawshe, and Camilla Lawshe. The family prefers that gifts in memorium be given to either the Exira Care Center (411 South Carthage Street, Exira, Iowa 50076) or the Iowa Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association (1200 Pleasant St., E-524, Des Moines, Iowa 50309). The family will meet with friends on Thursday evening, August 13, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a time for remembrances and prayer service conducted by Minister Jason Zaiger at 6:30 p.m. A private family burial will be held at a later date at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon, Iowa. The honorary casket bearers will be Leon Thompson, Judy Thompson, Neal McMichael, Noel McMichael, Dianna Sheehy, Connie Weber, Howard Lawshe, and Camilla Lawshe. The family prefers that gifts in memorium be given to either the Exira Care Center (411 South Carthage Street, Exira, Iowa 50076) or the Iowa Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association (1200 Pleasant St., E-524, Des Moines, Iowa 50309).
Wiederstein, Arlene
