Wiegel, Frances

Frances Lorraine Wiegel March 3, 1923 - July 21, 2020 Frances Lorraine Wiegel was born March 3, 1923, in rural Schleswig, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Bessie Nickols Reincke. She passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Denison Care Center in Denison, Iowa, at the age of ninety-seven. Frances was baptized into Christ June 12, 1923, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig, Iowa, and later confirmed her faith at that same church April 5, 1936. She received her elementary education in the rural school near her home. Frances was united in marriage to Roy Wiegel February 3, 1946, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison, Iowa, and they were blessed with three children: Gary, Carol and Kenneth. Frances was employed at Dick & Caroline's Restaurant in Charter Oak and at Chano Egg in Denison. In 1966, she began working at Farmland in Denison, using a wizard knife for deboning, retiring in 1981. Having a strong faith in her Lord and Savior, Frances was very active in St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak where she was a member of the Ladies Aid and quilting ladies. As a mother, she stayed busy at home but was always available and would readily help her family. Quite musically talented, Frances could play the organ, ukelin and harmonica. Among her favorite hobbies were crocheting, reading stories, and playing marbles called Aggravation. She enjoyed watching and listening to polka parties, old country music, game shows, Lawrence Welk and Wild Kingdom. In her younger days, she enjoyed reupholstering furniture. Frances was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy Wiegel in 1991; four sisters: Bernice Quandt, Marian Kluver, Gladys Smart and Esther Meseck; and one brother, Raymond Reincke. Survivors include: two sons, Gary Wiegel of Charter Oak and Kenneth Wiegel and his wife, Diane of Ida Grove; one daughter, Carol Meyer and her husband, Bruce of Charter Oak; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Fredericks of Denison and LeAnna Crowder and her husband, Ed of Colorado; one sister-in-law, Amelia Wiegel of Denison; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held10:30 A.M., Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak, Iowa. Rev. Richard Merrill officiated the service with interment in the St. Paul's Cemetery in Charter Oak. Organist Marjorie Neddermeyer provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "Amazing Grace," "What a Friend We Have in Jesus" and "I Know that My Redeemer Lives." Serving as honorary pallbearers were Gloria Anderson, Adalisa Wiegel, Blaine Wiegel, Amanda Meyer, Josie Meyer, Tristan Meyer, Jodee Kruse and Dee Kruse. Serving as pallbearers were Mark Laubscher, Paul Laubscher, Dereck Meyer, Jayden Meyer, Randy Kruse and K.J. Wiegel. The Huebner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
