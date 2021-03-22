Funeral services for Wilson Riphin, 48, of Denison, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.
He died Monday, March 15, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Marie Riphin, of Denison; children, Wilna Riphin, of Ames, Wilnuse Riphin, of Denison, Wilson Riphin Jr., of Denison, and Wilmide Riphin, of Denison; parents, Absolu and Etacile Riphin, of Immokalee, Florida; a sister, Emanie Riphin, of Salisbury, Maryland; and a brother, Ricot Riphin, of Raleigh, North Carolina.
