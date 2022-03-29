 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Odilio Chacon

Mass of Christian Burial for Odilio Chacon, 76, of Denison, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at the Oakland Cemetery in Denison.

He died Friday, March 25, at his home.

Survivors include his wife, Ellie Chacon, of Denison; children: Milagro Borja, of Florida, Jairon Flores, of Denison, Celeste Flores, of Atlanta, Georgia, Ingrid Flores, of Pennsylvania, and Jerry Chacon, of Tampa, Florida; and 12 grandchildren.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

