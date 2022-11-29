Oney files motion for new trial; State files resistance

Matthew Ray Oney, who was found guilty by a jury on September 21 of attempt to commit murder against his ex-wife, filed a motion for a new trial and in arrest of judgment on November 22.

Oney was also found guilty of first degree arson, four counts of assault, criminal mischief in the first degree, and abandonment of a dependent person,

The State filed a resistance to Oney’s motion on Monday.

A sentencing hearing for Oney, 36, is set for 1 p.m. this Wednesday, November 30, in district court.

The motion for the new trial will be taken up at the sentencing hearing.

In a document also filed on November 22, Oney’s attorney, Allan M. Richards, of Tama, said he would be available for the sentencing hearing by phone as he will be in a 10-day murder trial in Polk County.

That motion added that Oney indicated that he will not come up to the courtroom for the sentencing and said he would not participate by Zoom.

That State does not object to completing the matter by Zoom under the circumstances, the motion added.

The jury verdict against Oney relates to a fire that destroyed a house at 2710 140th Street, Dow City, on March 27 this year. Asleep inside the house were Oney’s ex-wife, Holly Oney; Holly’s stepfather and mother, Randy and Jacqueline Park; and two minor children, including the daughter of Holly and Matthew Oney.

Oney's motion for a new trial lists the legal cause as an adverse ruling made by the court during the trial.

Oney does not want a hearing on the issue of a motion in arrest of judgment and a motion for a new trial and requested that the court rule accordingly, the motion said.

Richards said in the motion that on the question of legal cause why the case could not proceed to sentencing, he could only point to the fact that the court did not verify on the record if Oney wished to testify (in addition to the adverse ruling during the trial).

The motion continues, “The State indicates they believe the issue was dealt with in pretrial hearing, and without the transcript, the undersigned (Richards) is not certain. However, I conducted the defense portion of the trial, as the defendant was his own attorney during the State’s case. Although, I am certain that I discussed the issue of the testimony of the defendant, I did not bring the issue to the Court’s attention. Thus, the defendant claims this was an error by the Court for not asking him if he wished to testify."

Richards added, "The Iowa and United States Constitutions give the right for the defendant to testify, I have no authority to present currently under the facts and circumstances of this case.”

In its motion to resist, the State said Oney had not alleged any of the grounds set forth in Iowa Rule of Criminal Procedure 2.24(2), which lists the specific grounds for a new trial.

The state added that if the court should find that Oney has alleged a proper ground for a new trial, that Oney’s claims would best addressed in a post-conviction relief petition filed pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 822.

On the subject of motion in arrest of judgment, the state argues that the typical proper grounds for a motion in arrest of judgment are inadequacy of a guilty plea, and that in this case, Oney did not enter a guilty plea but was found guilty by a jury.

The State also argued that Oney did not object to the jury instructions which were reviewed by Oney’s counsel.

The State’s argument added that should the court find that the defendant has alleged a proper ground for a new trial, that Oney’s claims are best addressed in a post-conviction relief petition filed pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 822.

The State also cited case law and said if Oney’s attorney had tried to call Oney as a witness, that action could have led to a McCoy-type structural error, as counsel is bound by the defendant’s decision not to testify.

In McCoy v. Louisiana, the defendant objected to an argument made by his attorney that was completely contrary to defendant’s own trial strategy, and the Supreme Court found that this decision by counsel amounted to structural error, because of the defendant’s right to be master of the defense.

“The mere fact that the trial court did not confirm this step in the process does not amount to a reason for a new trial or to arrest judgment,” the State’s motion said. “Defense counsel, in the motion, acknowledges that he discussed the defendant’s choice to testify with the defendant. Defendant’s decision to represent himself was covered during the extensive colloquy between Judge Tott and the defendant during status hearing held on August 18, 2022.