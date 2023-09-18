You will love this unit and the payment. There is $24,999 in down payment assistance available to qualified buyers! Located on the north side of Denison, you’ll want to see this property. A great place to call home or an investment opportunity. Built in 2020 with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and approximately 1,420 square feet. This nicely decorated unit is in neutral colors with an open room concept. Well-designed kitchen with modern farmhouse cabinets and stainless steel appliances, large pantry, and breakfast bar. Primary bedroom with large walk-in closet, private bath, and handy access to laundry. Guest or 2nd bedroom is spacious with a nice size closet. Convenient location where you can walk to school, pool, mini golf, tennis courts, and soccer fields. Call James Johnston at (712) 790-2978 to schedule your showing!