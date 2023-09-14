Handy man special! Check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that with some work could be a super cute home! This home features an open concept living space, and has tons of potential! Home features a newer roof, vinyl siding, gutters, plumbing, bathroom work, exterior doors, electrical, hayfield windows, and kitchen cabinets. Call today for a tour!
2 Bedroom Home in Dow City - $59,900
