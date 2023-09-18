Check out this great acreage that offers you peace and quiet living in a great country setting. This property features a ranch style home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, eat-in kitchen, carpeted living room, and full unfinished basement. This home also features metal siding, a steel roof, electric furnace and central air as well as a whole home generator. This property also features a second home that is a 1.5 story that was built in 1900. You will also find multiple outbuildings including a barn, work shop shed, corn crib and a few other miscellaneous buildings. This acreage is priced to sell and won't last long! Call today for a personal tour!