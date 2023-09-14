Great starter home or investment opportunity! Take a look at this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that has been updated throughout! The two bedrooms of this home have been updated with new carpet and paint, the 1 full bathroom has also been updated completely along with the eat-in kitchen, dining area and living room! This home features a wood deck perfect for entertaining or spending time outside. Updates include newer windows, doors, vinyl siding, roof, interior paint, flooring, and concrete driveway. This great home sits on 2 level lots and has a 2 car detached garage with shop area for plenty of storage! This home is priced to sell and won't last long, call today for your own personal tour!
2 Bedroom Home in Manilla - $96,500
