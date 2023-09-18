Look no further for your next dream acreage! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom acreage has many updates and is move-in ready! It features a large open living room with natural light from the large windows, an open, updated kitchen with new cabinets, tile backsplash, and solid walnut countertops, a dining area off of the kitchen, a family room in the basement, full bathroom with heated floors, and main floor laundry. This home also features a large concrete patio and sits on 3.94 acres.. Take a look today! Call for your own personal tour, this acreage won't last long!