This home has been completely remodeled inside and out. New roof, New siding, New windows, New entry doors, New interior doors, gutted and new wiring, insulation and Sheetrock,New PEX plumbing and interior drains, remodeled kitchen and bath, New 150 amp breaker panel and new wiring through out, New wood deck of back of the house, new concrete driveway. Stainless steel stove, fridge and built-in microwave exhaust fan, stay along with washer and dryer with main floor laundry. This home has a main floor bedroom & bath, 2 possible 3 bedrooms upstairs, New laminate flooring throughout, open floor plan. Call for more details or a personal tour!!